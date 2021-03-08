-
A Louisiana family is sounding the alarm over the disappearance and death of 15-year-old Quawan "Bobby" Charles. The teen was missing for days before…
-
Raleigh police arrested 12 people during protest activity in the capitol city Saturday night.The evening began when several hundred people gathered in…
-
Officials also announced a series of police reforms to be adopted by the Louisville Metro Police Department. Taylor was killed by police in March.
-
Black lives matter. WUNC believes this because it is true, and truth fuels what we do at North Carolina Public Radio.WUNC does not believe that saying…
-
Kerwin Pittman is a member of the governor's new task force examining racial inequities in the criminal justice system. He is also a field organizer for…
-
The 57th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his "I Have a Dream Speech," is set for Friday.The Rev.…
-
Sen. Kamala Harris is breaking barriers as the first Black woman and Asian American person to appear on a major party’s presidential ticket. The former…
-
The North Carolina city of Asheville is considering removing the names of slave owners and other people associated with discrimination from some streets…
-
Jim Hunt was first elected Governor of North Carolina in 1976 when he was just 39 years old. He served four terms in the Executive Mansion, spanning four…
-
A federal court issued an emergency ruling this week, saying law enforcement likely violated the First Amendment rights of protesters in Alamance County.…