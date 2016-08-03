Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Debut Novel Inspired By Abandoned Farmhouse

1 of 3
This abandoned farmhouse in western North Carolina inspired Julia Franks to write her debut novel 'Over The Plain Houses.'
Julia Franks
2 of 3
Julia Franks, a former high school teacher, recently penned the debut novel 'Over The Plain Houses' set in 1930s-40s Appalachia.
Julia Franks
3 of 3
Cover image of Julia Franks' debut novel 'Over The Plain Houses.'
Julia Franks

Eight years ago, Julia Franks and her husband bought a farm in western North Carolina. At the time, the 1800s farmhouse on the land was still standing and when they walked in the doors, they were greeted by dozens of odd artifacts, including animal bones, locks of hair, insect hives, and even a jar with a fingernail in it. Franks is a high school literature teacher and lover of writing, so it was hard for her to not let her imagination run wild. Her curiosity about the lives of the people who once lived there inspired her debut novel, “Over The Plain Houses,” (Hub City Press/2016).

The book is set in Appalachia in the 1930s and 40s and tells the story of a husband and wife named Irenie and Brodis. Host Frank Stasio talks with author Julia Franks about the inspiration behind this book. Franks will be at Lanier Library in Tryon August 16, and at McIntyre’s Books in Pittsboro and The Country Bookshop in Southern Pines on August 20.  

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsJulia FranksOver The Plain HousesAppalachiaAppalachian MountainsWestern North Carolina1800sFarmRuralNovelDebut NovelWritingSouthern Fiction
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio