The letters begin with various greetings. “Dear 50 year of age self.” “To my future children.” “Dear future me, It’s me, I mean you, but circa 2020.”…
Iris Yang grew up in China with two parents who were high-achieving educators. They wanted her to be a good student and successful woman, and their…
Eight years ago, Julia Franks and her husband bought a farm in western North Carolina. At the time, the 1800s farmhouse on the land was still standing and…
In 2010, humorist and blogger Ann Imig was looking for a way “give motherhood a microphone.” She coordinated an event in her hometown in Wisconsin where…
North Carolina is home to a strong writing community. The state’s writing world has flourished in part because of an equally-strong literary ecosystem of…
