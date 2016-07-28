Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

What Hiking The Keystone XL Pipeline Taught Ken Ilgunas About Fossil Fuels And Climate Change

Ken Ilgunas
Ken Ilgunas often had to hike through private property to follow the proposed route of the Keystone XL pipeline
Ken Ilgunas
Ken Ilgunas' trip started in Alberta, Canada
Ken Ilgunas
Ken Ilgunas arrives at the southern end of the pipeline on the Gulf coast of Texas
Ken Ilgunas

This program originally aired on April 21, 2016.

Ken Ilgunas was working as a dishwasher near the oil refineries of Alaska when his friend suggested they should hike the entire length of the proposed Keystone XL pipeline.

He immediately agreed, and a year later he started the journey from Alberta, Canada to the Gulf Coast of Texas on foot.

Along the way, he interviewed the people he met about the prospects of a pipeline running through mostly private land. His adventures and his interviews are chronicled in his newest book, "Trespassing Across America: One Man's Epic, Never-Done-Before (and Sort of Illegal) Hike Across the Heartland" (Blue Rider Press/2016).

Host Frank Stasio talks with Ilgunas about his journey and what he learned along the way about America's use of fossil fuels and the effects of climate change.

