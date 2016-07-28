What Hiking The Keystone XL Pipeline Taught Ken Ilgunas About Fossil Fuels And Climate Change

This program originally aired on April 21, 2016.

Ken Ilgunas was working as a dishwasher near the oil refineries of Alaska when his friend suggested they should hike the entire length of the proposed Keystone XL pipeline.

He immediately agreed, and a year later he started the journey from Alberta, Canada to the Gulf Coast of Texas on foot.

Along the way, he interviewed the people he met about the prospects of a pipeline running through mostly private land. His adventures and his interviews are chronicled in his newest book, "Trespassing Across America: One Man's Epic, Never-Done-Before (and Sort of Illegal) Hike Across the Heartland" (Blue Rider Press/2016).

Host Frank Stasio talks with Ilgunas about his journey and what he learned along the way about America's use of fossil fuels and the effects of climate change.