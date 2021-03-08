Oil Drilling

-
The conversation about offshore drilling has intensified after the Trump Administration appeared to give initial approval for seismic testing in the…
-
Before 2008, western North Dakota was a faded frontier. The vast and sparsely-populated area had been steadily losing population since the Great…
-
Before 2008, western North Dakota was a faded frontier. The vast and sparsely-populated area had been steadily losing population since the Great…
-
Governor Roy Cooper has announced his opposition to offshore drilling as the Trump Administration takes steps to reopen oil exploration in the Atlantic.…
-
On Friday, President Trump has issued an executive order that opens up the possibility of off-shore drilling in American waters, including off the coast…
-
This program originally aired on April 21, 2016.Ken Ilgunas was working as a dishwasher near the oil refineries of Alaska when his friend suggested they…
-
This program originally aired on April 21, 2016.Ken Ilgunas was working as a dishwasher near the oil refineries of Alaska when his friend suggested they…
-
A new economic assessment is the latest effort in the ongoing fight over possible oil exploration off the North Carolina coast.The study, prepared for the…
-
The fourth floor ball room at the Ramada Inn - Kill Devil Hills offers an expansive view of the Atlantic Ocean. And what might be out there has David…
-
State environmental officials might not have to adopt air quality standards for fracking. A controversial measure that would passed a key committee in the…