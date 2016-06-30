Arrested Teachers Explain Why They Demonstrated For More Public School Funding

Earlier this month, 14 public school teachers were arrested outside of Gov. Pat McCrory's office after they linked arms and blocked a downtown Raleigh intersection. The demonstration was a response to what the teachers say is a lack of funding for North Carolina's public schools.

In the days since the protest, teachers have posted their mugshots to social media along with their reasons for demonstrating. One teacher wrote, "I've taught World and U.S. history without a textbook for the past four years." Those posts have gone viral.

Host Frank Stasio talks with two of the teachers who were arrested: Anca Stefan, a teacher in the Durham Public School system, and Leah Hendershot, a teacher in the Guilford County School system.​

"The State of Things" invited Gov. McCrory to join this conversation. The governor's office did not respond to the request prior to this segment's live broadcast.