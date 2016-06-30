Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Arrested Teachers Explain Why They Demonstrated For More Public School Funding

1 of 3
Teachers Leah Hendershot, left, and Anca Stefan, right, were arrested earlier this month while protesting what they say is a lack of funding for North Carolina's public schools.
Leah Hendershot/Anca Stefan
2 of 3
Anca Stefan is escorted by law enforcement after demonstrating outside of Gov. Pat McCrory's office.
Anca Stefan
3 of 3
Leah Hendershot, second from the right, links arms with her fellow teachers and protestors.
Leah Hendershot

Earlier this month, 14 public school teachers were arrested outside of Gov. Pat McCrory's office after they linked arms and blocked a downtown Raleigh intersection. The demonstration was a response to what the teachers say is a lack of funding for North Carolina's public schools.

In the days since the protest, teachers have posted their mugshots to social media along with their reasons for demonstrating. One teacher wrote, "I've taught World and U.S. history without a textbook for the past four years." Those posts have gone viral.

Host Frank Stasio talks with two of the teachers who were arrested: Anca Stefan, a teacher in the Durham Public School system, and Leah Hendershot, a teacher in the Guilford County School system.​

"The State of Things" invited Gov. McCrory to join this conversation. The governor's office did not respond to the request prior to this segment's live broadcast.

