NC Public Schools

North Carolina lacks robust and specific statewide efforts to ensure greater racial and ethnic diversity among teachers in public schools, the…
When school resumed in August, nearly half of all public-school students in North Carolina spent at least some time in-person, in a classroom. Now, more…
Over half of the students enrolled in North Carolina public schools will be starting their school year at home this fall. Gov. Roy Cooper announced…
This Week In State Politics: the Governor delayed a decision about whether public schools would open in the fall. As Democrat Roy Cooper said he needed…
North Carolina public school buildings are now closed until at least May 15, but educators are still working to teach students remotely. Wake County…
North Carolina is not spending enough on education, according to a new report commissioned by Superior Court Judge David Lee. The report outlines that due…
During Wednesday's State Board of Education work session, state education officials released the latest school accountability reports for the 2017-2018…
More than half of the state budget is spent on public education.In the latest budget adjustments, state lawmakers approved an average 4.7 percent raise…