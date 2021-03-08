-
How the spread of coronavirus, and the mitigation efforts to control it, are impacting some schools in North Carolina.School DistrictsDurham Public…
-
A school district in North Carolina has been busing students to polling place so they can vote, register to vote or just to have a look.The Greensboro…
-
Guilford County School officials are now saying that a possible walkout by bus drivers will not happen next week. According to the Greensboro News &…
-
The Guilford County School District is asking for $10 million dollars from the local Board of Education for safety and security improvements. The district…
-
The Guilford County Board of Education voted to close Hampton Elementary School permanently due to tornado damage and other issues affecting the aging…
-
Educators from around the state are descending on Raleigh today to call on lawmakers to increase support for public schools. Last year a similar teacher…
-
Educators from around the state are descending on Raleigh today to call on lawmakers to increase support for public schools. Last year a similar teacher…
-
The Guilford County Schools Superintendent asked the U.S. House Committee on Education and Labor to increase funding for school renovations, upgrades and…
-
U.S. Representative Ted Budd met with Guilford County School officials and law enforcement to discuss what can be done to improve school safety and…
-
Guilford County second grade teacher Nicole Batts-Elder scoped out shelves stacked with spiral notebooks, multicolor folders and bundles of unsharpened…