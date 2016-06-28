NC Bookstores Deliver 2016 Summer Reading Lists

Summer is the time of year when vacationers look for good books to take to the beach or their backyard hammocks.

These books can be the ones that are light, frivolous and enjoyable, or simply the ones that you never had the chance to finish before.

Host Frank Stasio talks with representatives from five independent book sellers in North Carolina.

His guests include:

Each offered their picks for this year's summer reading:

Linda-Marie Barrett, Malaprop's Books

"H is for Hawk," by Helen Macdonald

"The Summer Book," by Tove Jansson

"Americanah," by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

"Max Perkins, Editor of Genius," by A Scott Berg

"Where'd You Go, Bernadette?" by Maria Semple

"Grief is the Thing with Feathers," by Max Porter

"Station Eleven," by Emily St. John Mandel

"Still Life," by Louise Penny

"Life after Life," by Kate Atkinson

"This Charming Man," by Marian Keyes

"Garden Spells," by Sarah Addison Allen

Tom Campbell, The Regulator Bookshop

"Sunny's Nights: Lost and Found at a Bar on the Edge of the World," by Tim Sultan

"Dimestore: A Writer's Life," by Lee Smith

"Everybody's Fool," a novel by Richard Russo

"All the Light We Cannot See," by Anthony Doerr

"The Forest Unseen: A Year's Watch in Nature," by David Haskell

"Lessons from the Sand: Family-Friendly Science Activities You Can Do on a Carolina Beach," by Charles and Orrin Pilkey

"Skyfaring: A Journey with a Pilot," by Mark Vanhoenacker

"Bottom of the 33rd: Hope, Redemption, and Baseball's Longest Game," by Dan Barry

"Bruno: Chief of Police," by Martin Walker

"Night Train," by Clyde Edgerton

Erica Eisdorfer, Flyleaf Books

"Dodgers," by Bill Beverly

"Homegoing," by Yaa Gyasi

"Wanderlust," by Rebecca Solnit

"Spill Simmer Falter Wither," by Sarah Baume

"The Road to Little Dribbling," by Bill Bryson

"A Hero of France," by Alan Furst

"Spain in Our Hearts: Americans in the Spanish Civil War," by Adam Hochschild

Sarah Goddin, Quail Ridge Books

"Circling the Sun," Paula McLain

"Underground Airlines," by Ben Winters

"Chasing the North Star," by Robert Morgan

"Vinegar Girl," by Anne Tyler

"The Story of Land and Sea," by Katy Simpson Smith

"The Wright Brothers," by David McCullough

"Just Mercy," by Bryan Stepenson

Steve Mitchell, Scuppernong Books