Local music journalists preview the Triangle's fall festival season. Plus, how Trump's tariffs are impacting one NC startup.

0:01:00

How Durham is trying to make being a pedestrian safer

Every 15 days, someone is killed on Durham’s roads.

WUNC's Youth Reporting Institute reporter Max Tendler talked to pedestrians, and local leaders, to figure out what’s going wrong and how they’re trying to make walking safer.

Max Tendler, WUNC digital news intern, reporter of the award-winning story “Asphalt Oceans: How Durham is working to make roads safer,” and Associate News Editor at The Duke Chronicle.

Leoneda Inge, Sarah Edwards, and Brian Burns at WUNC's Chapel Hill studios.

0:13:00

Two of the Triangle's top music journalists preview fall festival season

Banjos, synths and beats will be the soundtrack for music festivals across the state in the coming weeks and months.

Two music journalists, including WUNC’s Brian Burns, join Leoneda Inge to preview the highlights, and changes to long-running shows here in North Carolina.

Brian Burns, WUNC music reporter

Sarah Edwards, Arts and Culture Editor at The Indy Week



Related: Read WUNC's Brian Burns' 2025 guide to fall music festivals

0:33:00

Asheville-based startup company has had to slow its growth because of Trump’s tariffs

American tariffs are causing problems for this North Carolina small business’ rollout.

Erik Fabian, co-founder of Sourhouse a startup that engineers tools for home bakers

