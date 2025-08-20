Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Local music journalists preview the Triangle's fall festival season. Plus, how Trump's tariffs are impacting one NC startup.

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del Charco
Published August 20, 2025 at 12:26 PM EDT
Hopscotch file photo 2019
Bryan Regan
Hopscotch file photo.

0:01:00

How Durham is trying to make being a pedestrian safer

Every 15 days, someone is killed on Durham’s roads.

WUNC's Youth Reporting Institute reporter Max Tendler talked to pedestrians, and local leaders, to figure out what’s going wrong and how they’re trying to make walking safer.

Max Tendler, WUNC digital news intern, reporter of the award-winning story “Asphalt Oceans: How Durham is working to make roads safer,” and Associate News Editor at The Duke Chronicle.

Leoneda Inge, Sarah Edwards, and Brian Burns at WUNC's Chapel Hill studios.
Leoneda Inge, Sarah Edwards, and Brian Burns at WUNC's Chapel Hill studios.

0:13:00

Two of the Triangle's top music journalists preview fall festival season

Banjos, synths and beats will be the soundtrack for music festivals across the state in the coming weeks and months.

Two music journalists, including WUNC’s Brian Burns, join Leoneda Inge to preview the highlights, and changes to long-running shows here in North Carolina.

Brian Burns, WUNC music reporter

Sarah Edwards, Arts and Culture Editor at The Indy Week

0:33:00

Asheville-based startup company has had to slow its growth because of Trump’s tariffs

American tariffs are causing problems for this North Carolina small business’ rollout.

Erik Fabian, co-founder of Sourhouse a startup that engineers tools for home bakers

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
See stories by Cole del Charco