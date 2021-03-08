The Regulator Bookshop

-
Fifteen years ago, Allan Gurganus gifted NPR listeners a 22-minute meandering tale from the perspective of a mall pet store manager during the holidays.…
Literature and popular music are not worlds that usually intersect, at least not in most people’s minds. But Bob Dylan’s Nobel Prize in literature and…
Note: this segment is a rebroadcast from June 1, 2017. Patricia Lockwood grew up in a Catholic family in the Midwest. But her family’s circumstances were…
Growing up as a kid in the 1950s, Danny Johnson liked to do two things: read books and work on his grandmother's farm. He's now combined his love for…
The first rule about Fight Club is "you do not talk about Fight Club." But author Chuck Palahniuk is making an exception.As a sequel to the 1996 novel,…
