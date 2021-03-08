Malaprop's Bookstore

-
For 20 years, Ron Rash has been haunted by the murder of a young woman that took place near his home. Nobody was ever charged in the case. But over the…
Growing up as a kid in the 1950s, Danny Johnson liked to do two things: read books and work on his grandmother's farm. He's now combined his love for…
Summer is the time of year when vacationers look for good books to take to the beach or their backyard hammocks.These books can be the ones that are…
Julian Price was born into money but spent most of his life giving it away.A new documentary looks closely at how his social and entrepreneurial vision…
Growing up in a small town in Arkansas, Garrard Conley dealt with strict social codes on what it meant to be man and a Christian. He was outed as gay to…
