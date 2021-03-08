-
In the late 1960s, Jacqueline Woodson and her family moved north from the segregated South to Brooklyn, New York.It was a racially formative time and…
-
In the late 1960s, Jacqueline Woodson and her family moved north from the segregated South to Brooklyn, New York.It was a racially formative time and…
-
Four years ago the novel "Gone Girl" took the world by storm. The book invoked a familiar thriller novel premise—a sudden mysterious disappearance—but…
-
Four years ago the novel "Gone Girl" took the world by storm. The book invoked a familiar thriller novel premise—a sudden mysterious disappearance—but…
-
For more than 20 years, P.T. Deutermann has channeled his experiences in the military into fiction writing. He has written 19 novels that have been…
-
For more than 20 years, P.T. Deutermann has channeled his experiences in the military into fiction writing. He has written 19 novels that have been…
-
The first rule about Fight Club is "you do not talk about Fight Club." But author Chuck Palahniuk is making an exception.As a sequel to the 1996 novel,…
-
The first rule about Fight Club is "you do not talk about Fight Club." But author Chuck Palahniuk is making an exception.As a sequel to the 1996 novel,…
-
Summer is the time of year when vacationers look for good books to take to the beach or their backyard hammocks.These books can be the ones that are…
-
Summer is the time of year when vacationers look for good books to take to the beach or their backyard hammocks.These books can be the ones that are…