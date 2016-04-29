In 2010, humorist and blogger Ann Imig was looking for a way “give motherhood a microphone.” She coordinated an event in her hometown in Wisconsin where women from all walks of life gathered to share their stories about motherhood. Now, writers from across the nation gather to continue this trend by sharing their experiences of mothering—the good, the bad, and the ugly.

Host Frank Stasio talks with three participants from the Listen To Your Mother Raleigh-Durham group: NaShonda Cooke, a Durham Public Schools teacher and mother of two, Stephanie Levin, a mother of two from Chapel Hill, and Martie Sirois, a mother of three with a gender creative child. They perform Wednesday, May 4, at 7:30 p.m. at Jones Auditorium at Meredith College.