Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Political Climate In North Carolina

23004913732_3b04cc8854_o.jpg
Ninian Reid
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Polls show Donald Trump continues to lead the Republican race ahead of the Iowa caucus on Feb. 1.

The Iowa caucuses are less than a week away and early voting for North Carolina’s primary starts in just more than a month.

Campaigns are heating up, but how are voters responding? And are North Carolinians more or less politically engaged this cycle than in previous years?

Host Frank Stasio talks with Jarvis Hall, political science professor at North Carolina Central University; Steve Greene, political science professor at North Carolina State University; Tom Jensen, director of Public Policy Polling; and Susan Roberts, professor of political science at Davidson College.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsPolitical ClimateJarvis HallNC Central UniversitySusan RobertsDavidson CollegeSteve GreeneNC State UniversityTom JensenPublic Policy Polling2016 Gubernatorial Election2016 Presidential ElectionDonald TrumpPat McCroryTed CruzRoy CooperBernie SandersHillary ClintonNC PoliticsPolitics
Stay Connected
Laura Lee
Laura Lee was the managing editor of The State of Things until mid February 2017. Born and raised in Monroe, North Carolina, Laura returned to the Old North state in 2013 after several years in Washington, DC. She received her B.A. in political science and international studies from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2002 and her J.D. from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law in 2007.
See stories by Laura Lee
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond