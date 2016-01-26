Political Climate In North Carolina

The Iowa caucuses are less than a week away and early voting for North Carolina’s primary starts in just more than a month.

Campaigns are heating up, but how are voters responding? And are North Carolinians more or less politically engaged this cycle than in previous years?

Host Frank Stasio talks with Jarvis Hall, political science professor at North Carolina Central University; Steve Greene, political science professor at North Carolina State University; Tom Jensen, director of Public Policy Polling; and Susan Roberts, professor of political science at Davidson College.