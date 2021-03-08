Public Policy Polling

-
Recent political polls indicate Democrats have pulled ahead in several key races while Libertarians have reason to be optimistic heading into the general…
-
The Iowa caucuses are less than a week away and early voting for North Carolina’s primary starts in just more than a month. Campaigns are heating up, but…
-
The Iowa caucuses are less than a week away and early voting for North Carolina’s primary starts in just more than a month. Campaigns are heating up, but…
-
Former Baptist minister Mark Walker defeated Phil Berger Jr. in a runoff election for the 6th district Republican primary this week. The upset surprised…
-
Former Baptist minister Mark Walker defeated Phil Berger Jr. in a runoff election for the 6th district Republican primary this week. The upset surprised…
-
House Speaker Thom Tillis is the target of a new ad that criticizes the state legislature’s cuts to education.The Senate Majority PAC spent $800,000 on…
-
In 2008, Barack Obama won North Carolina, marking the first time the state went for the Democratic candidate in over 30 years. In fact, in the previous…
-
In 2008, Barack Obama won North Carolina, marking the first time the state went for the Democratic candidate in over 30 years. In fact, in the previous…
-
As the presidential election lingers only a week away, people all over the country are steadily watching the polls, but what exactly do polls do for the…
-
As the presidential election lingers only a week away, people all over the country are steadily watching the polls, but what exactly do polls do for the…