School resource officers have long been a mainstay in North Carolina’s public schools. For some parents, students and administrators, the presence of…
Misdemeanor charges have been filed in North Carolina against a school resource officer who was seen on video body-slamming a middle school student, a…
There could be more and better-trained, school-based police officers in North Carolina -- if the recommendations of a legislative committee are put into…
This August, students at four elementary schools in rural Stanly County will return from summer vacation to fresh pencils, notebooks, and signs announcing…
There have been more than 10 school shootings in the country so far this year. As the gun debate rages on Capitol Hill, students around the country have…
Activist groups in Wake County are urging the U.S. Department of Education to take action against what they say are discriminatory disciplinary practices…
A new program in the Wake County public schools aims to keep some students out of the criminal justice system.The program is designed for students between…
John Williams is fond of saying that he does not have problem children, but children with problems. Williams is the principal of Phoenix Academy High…