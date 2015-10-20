The Turmoil Over A New UNC System President

The UNC Board of Governors is deeply divided over how to elect a new leader.

Some board members have called for the resignation of chair John Fennebresque after he called an emergency closed-door meeting to interview a candidate.

Emails reveal several board members accused Fennebresque of botching the hiring process which started after President Tom Ross was forced to resign earlier this year.

The division represents a split within the Republican members of the board.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC reporter Dave DeWitt about the political divide and candidates for the UNC system president position.