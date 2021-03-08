-
A bipartisan group of former judiciary members offered their proposal for congressional maps yesterday.The partnership between Duke's Sanford School of…
-
A bipartisan group of former judiciary members offered their proposal for congressional maps yesterday.The partnership between Duke's Sanford School of…
-
Four months after her controversial selection, Margaret Spellings takes the helm of the UNC system today. The former U.S. Secretary of Education faces a…
-
Four months after her controversial selection, Margaret Spellings takes the helm of the UNC system today. The former U.S. Secretary of Education faces a…
-
More than 100 demonstrators interrupted the UNC Board of Governors meeting today in Chapel Hill. They were there to protest the hiring of Margaret…
-
More than 100 demonstrators interrupted the UNC Board of Governors meeting today in Chapel Hill. They were there to protest the hiring of Margaret…
-
John Fennebresque has resigned his seat on the UNC Board of Governors, effectively immediately. An attorney from Charlotte, Fennebresque had served as…
-
The UNC Board of Governors makes their selection for a new university system president. Former U.S. Department of Education secretary Margaret Spellings…
-
The UNC Board of Governors makes their selection for a new university system president. Former U.S. Department of Education secretary Margaret Spellings…
-
The UNC Board of Governors is deeply divided over how to elect a new leader. Some board members have called for the resignation of chair John Fennebresque…