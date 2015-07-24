Republican Sen. Thom Tillis skipped out on a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing about ISIS last week and instead met privately with former Vice President Dick Cheney. This follows Tillis’ loud campaign criticism of former Democratic Sen. Kay Hagan for her attendance record at meetings related to ISIS.

Meanwhile, Gov. Pat McCrory has signed a bill that widely protects Confederate monuments in the state.

And the crowded race for the Republican presidential nomination continues to capture headlines with Ohio Gov. John Kasich’s campaign announcement and Donald Trump’s continued controversial public commentary.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Political Junkie Ken Rudin about the latest in political news.