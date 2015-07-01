Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The State Of Bees

1 of 5
The sweat bee is one of the more than 500 bee species native to North Carolina. A new exhibit at the North Carolina Botanical Garden explores the diversity and health of native bee species.
Barbara Driscoll
2 of 5
A bumble bee on a wild indigo flower
Anne Lindsey
3 of 5
Green sweat bee on hawkweed
Barbara Driscoll
4 of 5
A sunflower bee on a coneflower
Elsa Youngsteadt
5 of 5
Leafcutter bee on wild indigo
Debbie Roos

Bees are vital to the American food system. Honey bees alone contribute more than $15 billion to the American economy through pollination of plants that produce fruits, nuts and vegetables.

But there has been a significant loss of pollinators over the past few decades due to pesticide prevalence, loss of habitat, and exposure to monoculture crops. The White House recently responded to the growing concerns with a new strategy plan. While much of the national attention has focused on honey bee decline, a new exhibit at the North Carolina Botanical Garden explores the health and significance of the many native bee species in North Carolina.

Bee-Hold the Humble Pollinator” highlights the more than 500 bee species in North Carolina and looks at efforts to save them. The exhibit is one part of a four-month series of programming called “Saving our Pollinators.”

Host Frank Stasio talks to entomologist Elsa Youngsteadt and botanist and exhibit coordinator Anne Lindsey.

Here are some resources to learn more about native bees and how you can get involved in improving their health:

Citizen Science resources:

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsBeesElsa YoungsteadtAnne LindseyBee-Hold the Humble PollinatorSaving our PollinatorsNorth Carolina Botanical GardenBotanistHoney BeePollinationBee DeclineBee HealthEnvironmentClimate Change
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio