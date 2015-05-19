Bringing The World Home To You

Medicaid In North Carolina

Medicaid

Medicaid reform is at the forefront of the state's legislative agenda this session, but legislators are still debating how to design the reform. 

The Senate wants to privatize administration and let commercial insurance companies control the market while the House and Governor McCrory want state health care providers to be in charge. A new report from Wake Forest University argues for a hybrid strategy.

The report analyzes data from existing hybrid plans in Ohio and Oregon and asserts that a hybrid model for Medicaid can achieve both patient-centered care and budget control.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Wake Forest University law and public health professor Mark Hall who co-authored the report.  

