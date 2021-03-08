-
Governor Cooper and State Budget Director Charlie Perusse share the governor's recommended budget in a media briefing Wednesday at 2 p.m.
-
The North Carolina legislature resumed its annual session on Monday after a two-week break prompted by COVID-19, with lawmakers returning in part to…
-
North Carolina state government coffers are more flush than in recent memory as 2020 begins as tax collections again are beating projections and hundreds…
-
State lawmakers met for a one-day session this week, but in the end, not much has changed. There is still no budget for the current fiscal year as…
-
State lawmakers met for a one-day session this week, but in the end, not much has changed. There is still no budget for the current fiscal year as…
-
Teachers in North Carolina are going without a pay raise until at least next year. That’s after the General Assembly and Governor couldn’t come to an…
-
A state budget standoff is now in its fifth month. While legislators returned to Raleigh Wednesday following a brief hiatus, a resolution to the fiscal…
-
More targeted spending proposals could soon be headed to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's desk as Republican legislators keep pitching portions of their…
-
Sen. Dan Blue is the longest serving member of the North Carolina General Assembly. With 36 years of experience in the Legislature, the Wake County…
-
Results are in for special congressional elections in North Carolina’s 3rd and 9th Districts. In the closely-watched 9th District race, Republican Dan…