North Carolina's Changing Energy Policy

State lawmakers recently negotiated a deal that originally would have weakened North Carolina's requirements for renewables as one source of the state's energy portfolio.

Instead, the House agreed to study the matter further.

The deal is just one example of how policymakers are considering significant changes to North Carolina's energy policies, from coal ash regulations to environmental rules on new developments.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC environment reporter Dave DeWitt about the latest in North Carolina's environment and energy policies.