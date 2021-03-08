-
The proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline promises to bring huge quantities of cheap natural gas to North Carolina, which could slow growth for solar…
Author Daniel Raimi began his journey studying natural gas and oil development in Durham. While interning at a state agency, he wrote a report about the…
In many homes across the state, residents come home from work, turn on their lights, run their dishwashers and watch television or browse the Internet.…
Updated Friday, March 24: The public will have a chance to weigh in on plans to build a natural gas-fueled combined heat and power plant on the Duke…
State lawmakers recently negotiated a deal that originally would have weakened North Carolina's requirements for renewables as one source of the state's…
At 49, author and environmental activist Eileen Flanagan hardly recognized herself. Her large home, her stocks in a hydraulic fracturing company and her…
The North Carolina House of Representatives has approved a plan to comply with proposed federal requirements to curb planet-warming carbon pollution from…