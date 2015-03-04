Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

'Power And Privilege' In A Durham Neighborhood

Mayorga-Gallo's book explores the benefits of living in a racially diverse Durham neighborhood.
UNC Press
/

Researchers concluded long ago that segregated schools and neighborhoods were linked to racial inequality. “Separate, but equal” is a fallacy.

But Sarah Mayorga-Gallo wanted to find out if the converse is true. Is there a link between diverse neighborhoods and more racial equality?

She tried to answer that question by studying a racially diverse community in Durham. 

Her research is compiled in a book called Behind the White Picket Fence: Power and Privilege in a Multiethnic Neighborhood (UNC Press/2014).

Host Frank Stasio talks with Mayorga-Gallo, now a sociology professor at the University of Cincinnati, about her research and conclusions.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsNC WritersDurhamSarah Mayorga-GalloRaceUniversity of CincinnatiRacial JusticeDiversity
Stay Connected
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
See stories by Will Michaels
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio