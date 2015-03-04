'Power And Privilege' In A Durham Neighborhood

Researchers concluded long ago that segregated schools and neighborhoods were linked to racial inequality. “Separate, but equal” is a fallacy.

But Sarah Mayorga-Gallo wanted to find out if the converse is true. Is there a link between diverse neighborhoods and more racial equality?

She tried to answer that question by studying a racially diverse community in Durham.

Her research is compiled in a book called Behind the White Picket Fence: Power and Privilege in a Multiethnic Neighborhood (UNC Press/2014).

Host Frank Stasio talks with Mayorga-Gallo, now a sociology professor at the University of Cincinnati, about her research and conclusions.