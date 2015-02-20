Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Legacy Of Malcolm X

Malcolm X waiting for a press conference to begin on March 26, 1964.
U.S. News & World Report Magazine Photograph Collection, Library of Congress
/
Wikimedia Commons

The messages of civil rights leader Malcolm X still resonate 50 years after his assassination.

Conversations about Islam in America, police shootings and freedom of the press are as relevant in 2015 as they were on the day of his death: February 21, 1965.

Duke University and UNC-Chapel Hill start a two-day conference to examine the legacy of Malcolm X today.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Omid Safi, director of the Islamic Studies Center at Duke and co-organizer of the conference; Jamillah Karim, an independent scholar who studies race, gender and Islam in America; and Sohail Daulatzai, professor of film, media and African-American studies at the University of California, Irvine.

Malcolm X Civil Rights Civil Rights Movement Civil Disobedience Black Muslim Black Political Power Muslim-Americans Muslim Islam Police Brutality Omid Safi Jamillah Karim Sohail Daulatzai UNC-Chapel Hill University of California Irvine Duke Islamic Studies Center
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
