The messages of civil rights leader Malcolm X still resonate 50 years after his assassination.

Conversations about Islam in America, police shootings and freedom of the press are as relevant in 2015 as they were on the day of his death: February 21, 1965.

Duke University and UNC-Chapel Hill start a two-day conference to examine the legacy of Malcolm X today.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Omid Safi, director of the Islamic Studies Center at Duke and co-organizer of the conference; Jamillah Karim, an independent scholar who studies race, gender and Islam in America; and Sohail Daulatzai, professor of film, media and African-American studies at the University of California, Irvine.