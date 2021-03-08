Civil Disobedience

-
Dozens of protesters gathered in downtown Raleigh Wednesday to demand increased funding for public schools and expanded Medicaid. Police arrested fourteen…
-
The messages of civil rights leader Malcolm X still resonate 50 years after his assassination.Conversations about Islam in America, police shootings and…
-
The messages of civil rights leader Malcolm X still resonate 50 years after his assassination.Conversations about Islam in America, police shootings and…
-
Al McSurely has spent more than five decades fighting racism, poverty and discrimination. In the 1960s, he was arrested for sedition in Kentucky and then…
-
Al McSurely has spent more than five decades fighting racism, poverty and discrimination. In the 1960s, he was arrested for sedition in Kentucky and then…
-
The Civitas Institute posted an online database of Moral Monday/Witness Wednesday arrestees yesterday on its website, prompting a flood of responses and…
-
If you've gone to the legislature these past four Mondays, you likely encountered a group of demonstrators singing, chanting, holding hands and raising…
-
If you've gone to the legislature these past four Mondays, you likely encountered a group of demonstrators singing, chanting, holding hands and raising…