Reactions To Chapel Hill Shooting

Three students were killed near the University of North Carolina campus in Chapel Hill last night. A neighbor has been arrested and is being held in the Durham County Jail.

Police charged Craig Stephen Hicks with first degree murder for the killings of Deah Barakat, Yusor Abu-Salha and Razan Abu-Salha. The preliminary police report indicates the incident may have been motivated by a parking dispute.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC reporters Reema Khrais and Jorge Valencia.