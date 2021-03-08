-
Updated at 1:30 p.m. Moments after a North Carolina man pleaded guilty to gunning down three Muslim university students, a prosecutor played a cellphone…
On February 10th, 2015, Deah Barakat, his wife Yusor Abu-Salha, and her younger sister Razan, were killed in their apartment. This month marks the four…
Of all the tributes that Farris Barakat has seen for his three slain family members, one of his favorites is a wooden plaque that bears their silhouettes…
When Ali Heydari was a teenager, he knew he wanted to be a productive member of society. He just didn't know what he wanted to do. He flipped burgers at…
The murder of three Muslim American students in Chapel Hill in February 2015 became world news as the victims’ families and many onlookers identified the…
One of YusorAbu-Salha’s favorite foods was butter chicken, an Indian dish. She was a movie buff and ‘Saturday Night Live’ was her go-to show.Her friends…
One year ago, three young Muslim-Americans were shot and killed in their Chapel Hill apartment. Support for the victims' families poured in following the…
Yusor and Razan Abu-Salha were like many young sisters. Yusor, 21, liked going to the beach. Razan, 19, liked recording five-second videos of her and…