Chapel Hill Shooting

What is the definition of a hate crime? The new documentary “Anatomy of Hate,” explores that question through the events of the horrific triple murder in…
Craig Hicks, the man accused of killing three Muslim students in 2015, pleaded guilty to their murders and received three consecutive life sentences on…
Craig Stephen Hicks pled guilty to murdering three Muslim students at a Chapel Hill apartment complex in 2015. The death penalty was taken off the table…
Updated at 1:30 p.m. Moments after a North Carolina man pleaded guilty to gunning down three Muslim university students, a prosecutor played a cellphone…
The man charged with killing three Muslim students in Chapel Hill in 2015 is expected to plead guilty to their murders next week. The Durham District…
A North Carolina prosecutor is scrapping the death penalty in hopes of scheduling a trial in July for a man charged with killing three young Muslims four…
On February 10th, 2015, Deah Barakat, his wife Yusor Abu-Salha, and her younger sister Razan, were killed in their apartment. This month marks the four…
Rafeef Ziadah is a Palestinian poet and human rights activist living in London. Her poem, “We Teach Life, Sir,” is powerful and poignant reminder of the…