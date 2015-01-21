Criminal: Turning The Crime Narrative On Its Head

The North Carolina podcast Criminal is on a mission to tell the stories of “people who’ve done wrong, been wronged, or gotten caught somewhere in the middle.”

The show is one of the top-ranked podcasts on iTunes. Criminal celebrates its one-year anniversary this month with a live show at Motorco Music Hall in Durham tonight at 8 p.m.

Host Frank Stasio talks with two of the show’s creators, Phoebe Judge and Eric Mennel, about their vision for the project and the stories behind some of their favorite episodes.

Here are some of the full-length episodes featured in today's conversation: