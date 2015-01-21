Bringing The World Home To You

Criminal: Turning The Crime Narrative On Its Head

Criminal is a podcast about "people who have done wrong, been wronged, or gotten caught somewhere in the middle."
Artwork by Julienne Alexander
Illustration for Episode One: "Animal Instincts."
Artwork by Julienne Alexander
Illustration for Episode Ten: "Dear Sheila."
Artwork by Julienne Alexander
Illustration for Episode Fourteen: "The Fifth Suspect."
Artwork by Julienne Alexander

The North Carolina podcast Criminal is on a mission to tell the stories of “people who’ve done wrong, been wronged, or gotten caught somewhere in the middle.” 

The show is  one of the top-ranked podcasts on iTunes. Criminal celebrates its one-year anniversary this month with a live show at Motorco Music Hall in Durham tonight at 8 p.m. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with two of the show’s creators, Phoebe Judge and Eric Mennel, about their vision for the project and the stories behind some of their favorite episodes.

Here are some of the full-length episodes featured in today's conversation:

