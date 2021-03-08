-
Criminal podcast host Phobe Judge and WUNC's Eric Hodge looked back at 100 episodes and three years of Criminal, the podcast produced at WUNC, during…
Capital punishment is almost unheard of in Oregon. The state has executed two men in the past half century. Frank Thompson oversaw both of those…
Streaking is a stunt that has stood the test of time. People have been streaking at least since the 1700's, some saying it started with Quakers running…
In the 1950's, men and women in the military across America were given dishonorable discharges after being outed as gay. It was called the Lavender Scare.…
Before anyone knew what an "It Girl" was, there was Evelyn Nesbit.The actress and model was one of the most famous faces of early 20th century…
Four years ago when Phoebe Judge and Lauren Spohrer launched the podcast “Criminal,” their desire was to create a show that they controlled. It turned…
When Sheila Wysocki decided that she would solve the murder of her college roommate, she had no idea that it would lead to a life of private…
When the Dallas Police Department fails to find the person responsible for the death of a college sophomore, her best friend steps in to solve the case.…
In the early 1970s, a horrific crime shook the city of Casper, Wyoming. People there still talk about the brutal attack of Amy Burridge, 11, and her…