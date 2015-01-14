Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The North Carolina General Assembly Convenes For 2015

Lawmakers returned to Raleigh today to begin preparation for their first legislative session of the year. 

The Senate elected Republican Phil Berger for a third term as Senate president pro tempore and Republican Tim Moore of Kings Mountain was elected as the new House speaker. Moore replaces now U.S. Sen.Thom Tillis. 

Major issues on the agenda include abortion regulations, same-sex marriage legislation, economic incentives, Medicaid, and education policies. 

Host Frank Stasio previews the session with WUNC reporter Reema Khrais.

The State of ThingsGeneral AssemblyThe State of ThingsPat McCroryGovernorThom TillisPhil BergerHouse Speaker Tim MooreLegislatureLegislators2015 NC Legislature
