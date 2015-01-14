The North Carolina General Assembly Convenes For 2015

Lawmakers returned to Raleigh today to begin preparation for their first legislative session of the year.

The Senate elected Republican Phil Berger for a third term as Senate president pro tempore and Republican Tim Moore of Kings Mountain was elected as the new House speaker. Moore replaces now U.S. Sen.Thom Tillis.

Major issues on the agenda include abortion regulations, same-sex marriage legislation, economic incentives, Medicaid, and education policies.

Host Frank Stasio previews the session with WUNC reporter Reema Khrais.

Minutes before NC House convenes for the start of long session. Tillis dropped by, shaking lots of hands. #ncga pic.twitter.com/PLpVEJ6f5T — Reema Khrais (@reemakhrais) January 14, 2015

Some NC lawmakers also babysitting on the first day of long session as fam and kids gather for ceremonious day #ncga pic.twitter.com/V5tNzs6zip — Reema Khrais (@reemakhrais) January 14, 2015