The North Carolina General Assembly's Republican leadership has been holding up a vote on Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of the "Born Alive" bill. Republican…
Governor Roy Cooper signed an executive order Thursday, extending paid parental leave to the nearly 56,000 employees at cabinet agencies, departments and…
As the calendar nears replacement, WUNC brings you a special hour-long radio program about the last decade in North Carolina politics.Right Turn is the…
Democrats claimed big wins across the country in this week’s elections. Meanwhile, a series of mayoral races took place in North Carolina. As the dust…
The North Carolina General Assembly meets this week in a special short session. Lame duck Governor Pat McCrory called the session to address disaster…
A three-judge panel of a federal court ordered the North Carolina legislature to redraw their district lines and hold a new election next year. The court…
On this episode of the WUNCPolitics podcast, we talk with Loretta Boniti, a senior political reporter at Time Warner Cable.Boniti speaks with Capitol…