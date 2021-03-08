-
Ethics questions continue to swirl around North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore after reports that a high-ranking aid in his office contacted the state…
North Carolina Rep. Duane Hall (D-Wake) was met with harsh criticism from other Democratic lawmakers, including Gov. Roy Cooper, when he refused to step…
A Washington-based group asked North Carolina ethics officials Monday to investigate some of state House Speaker Tim Moore's business interests and…
It appears that judicial redistricting is again stalled in the North Carolina General Assembly. That comes after a recent show of confidence from leading…
House lawmakers have given final approval to a budget proposal. The plan passed its most important vote 103 to 12 Wednesday night with bipartisan support.…
The Charlotte City Council passed an ordinance to include non-discrimination protections for the LGBT community.Although the expanded protection includes…
The North Carolina Supreme Court has sided with Governor Pat McCrory in a case against leaders in the General Assembly.The case stemmed from the…