The Supreme Court upheld the changes to North Carolina’s voting laws. The new measures mean today is the final day voters can register in the state. Find your voter registration information here.

And state Republican leaders seek to intervene in the same-sex marriage cases. And the U.S. Senate candidates held their final debate last night. Senator Kay Hagan and House Speaker Thom Tillis were joined by their libertarian challenger, Sean Haugh. Host Frank Stasio talks with political junkie Ken Rudin about the latest political news.