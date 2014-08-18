Meet the 'Encyclopedia to the Legislature' Gerry Cohen

Gerry Cohen is probably the most important North Carolina politician you don't know.

As a lawyer to the legislature, he worked in the General Assembly for more than 30 years, partnering with representatives from both sides of the aisle to craft non-partisan bills. Before the legislature, Cohen was the youngest member of the Chapel Hill Town Council, an early supporter of public transportation in the Triangle, and an editorial writer for The Daily Tar Heel.

Host Frank Stasio talks with former special counsel to the General Assembly, Gerry Cohen.