Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Meet the 'Encyclopedia to the Legislature' Gerry Cohen

Gerry Cohen, former Special Counsel to the North Carolina General Assembly in his office (2014).

  

Gerry Cohen is probably the most important North Carolina politician you don't know.

As a lawyer to the legislature, he worked in the General Assembly for more than 30 years, partnering with representatives from both sides of the aisle to craft non-partisan bills. Before the legislature, Cohen was the youngest member of the Chapel Hill Town Council, an early supporter of public transportation in the Triangle, and an editorial writer for The Daily Tar Heel.

Host Frank Stasio talks with former special counsel to the General Assembly, Gerry Cohen.

Tags

The State of ThingsPoliticsPolitical ActivismGeneral AssemblyNC General AssemblyGerry CohenArt PopeChapel HillJohn EdwardsHoward LeeUniversity of North CarolinalawDaily Tar HeelOrange CountyPublic TransitSOT Meet Series
Stay Connected
Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
See stories by Hady Mawajdeh
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio