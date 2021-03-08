-
Nearly one of five students at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill are the first in their families to attend college. Many first-generation…
Universities in the UNC System are beginning to release early plans for how they might reopen their campuses to students and faculty in the fall.At the…
How the spread of coronavirus, and the mitigation efforts to control it, are impacting some schools in North Carolina.School DistrictsDurham Public…
The governing board that oversees the 17-campus University of North Carolina System appointed two new top officers on Tuesday.The UNC Board of Governors…
Scholar Lawrence Grossberg has spent decades documenting the rise of the political right. In his latest book, he places the rise of President Trump within…
When Melina Kibbe took the helm of the department of surgery at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine in 2016, she was only the 15th woman…
The Confederate statue Silent Sam, which stood on University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill’s campus since 1913, was toppled last week. On Tuesday the UNC…
