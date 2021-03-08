-
Gerry Cohen is probably the most important North Carolina politician you don't know.As a lawyer to the legislature, he worked in the General Assembly for…
John Edwards will not face another criminal trial on charges of alleged campaign finance violations.Jeff Tiberii: Federal prosecutors filed a motion…
John Edwards' campaign finance case ended in a mistrial. Jurors came back yesterday and acquitted the former senator and presidential candidate on one…
In federal court jury deliberations begin an eighth day at the John Edwards trial today.Jeff Tiberii: The most exciting moment in court on Monday came…
The sixth week of the John Edwards Trial begins with a seventh day of jury deliberations.Jeff Tiberii: Despite plenty of speculation no one outside the…
Jury deliberations continue for a third day this morning in the John Edwards trial at the federal courthouse in Greensboro.Jeff Tiberii: The jury of eight…
At the John Edwards trial Jury deliberations continue this morning.Jeff Tiberii: There was no indication on Friday as to how much progress the jury made…
Jury deliberations will continue into next week at the John Edwards trial.Jeff Tiberii: After about four hours of deliberations there was no verdict and…
As the John Edwards trial winds down, North Carolina sits back to watch the final act of a Greek tragedy: the rise and fall of one of its native sons.…