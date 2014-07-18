Politics and Polling with Ken Rudin

Former Baptist minister Mark Walker defeated Phil Berger Jr. in a runoff election for the 6th district Republican primary this week.

The upset surprised many observers and raises questions about GOP support for Walker in the general election. Also this week, Republican Representative Renee Ellmers’ comments about how to discuss issues related to women sparked controversy.

Host Frank Stasio talks with political junkie Ken Rudin about Berger’s loss, Ellmers’ remarks and the week in politics. They will also look at the art and science of polling with Tom Jensen, director of Public Policy Polling, and Jason Husser, assistant director of the Elon University Poll.