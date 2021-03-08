-
A top Democrat in the North Carolina House of Representatives has been appointed to the North Carolina Court of Appeals by Gov. Roy Cooper.The Raleigh…
-
Races for executive and legislative positions in North Carolina are in full swing — but what about the third branch of government? There are 190 judicial…
-
Races for executive and legislative positions in North Carolina are in full swing — but what about the third branch of government? There are 190 judicial…
-
A familiar name in state politics could have a prime spot on this fall's ballot because of a proposal passed by state lawmakers.Phil Berger Jr. is the son…
-
Some of the state's most powerful senators are trying to revamp the distribution of sales tax so rural areas get more of the revenue. A measure in the…
-
Some of the state's most powerful senators are trying to revamp the distribution of sales tax so rural areas get more of the revenue. A measure in the…
-
Former Baptist minister Mark Walker defeated Phil Berger Jr. in a runoff election for the 6th district Republican primary this week. The upset surprised…
-
Former Baptist minister Mark Walker defeated Phil Berger Jr. in a runoff election for the 6th district Republican primary this week. The upset surprised…
-
Voters in the Triad will decide today between Republicans Phil Berger Jr. and Mark Walker in a primary runoff election. The race has divided local…
-
Voters in the Triad will decide today between Republicans Phil Berger Jr. and Mark Walker in a primary runoff election. The race has divided local…