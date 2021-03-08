-
Not too long ago, a Democratic primary in North Carolina's 2nd Congressional District was little more than an exercise in futility: picking a candidate to…
-
The race for North Carolina’s 2nd Congressional District is one of the most competitive and expensive in the state. As of Oct. 22, more than $2.8 million…
-
The race for North Carolina’s 2nd Congressional District is one of the most competitive and expensive in the state. As of Oct. 22, more than $2.8 million…
-
With Republicans trying to maintain control of the United States House, three races in North Carolina have emerged as battleground districts. And one of…
-
Congressman George Holding is all but guaranteed a third term in the U.S. House of Represenatives after defeating Renee Ellmers on Tuesday in North…
-
Voters head to the polls Tuesday for North Carolina's second primary where they will decide congressional races and a swing seat on the state Supreme…
-
North Carolina has 13 members in the United States House of Representatives. Ten are currently Republicans and next week each is expected to file…
-
The battle for the state’s 2nd congressional district is heating up and for the first time, Republican incumbent Renee Ellmers and Democratic challenger…
-
The battle for the state’s 2nd congressional district is heating up and for the first time, Republican incumbent Renee Ellmers and Democratic challenger…
-
Former Baptist minister Mark Walker defeated Phil Berger Jr. in a runoff election for the 6th district Republican primary this week. The upset surprised…