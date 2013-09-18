Indian Art Collective Comes To North Carolina

In 1989, Safdar Hashmi was an activist, artist and communist performing a protest play Halla Bol! or "Raise Your Voice!" outside municipal polling places near Delhi, India.

His murder by political opponents during the show shocked artist communities across India. In response, they created the Sahmat Collective, a platform for Indian political resistance that continues today. "The Sahmat Collective: Art and Activism in India since 1989" exhibit is on display at Chapel Hill’s Ackland Art Museum until January 2014. Host Frank Stasio talks with Sukanya Rahman, a dancer, mixed media artist, and participant in Sahmat; Iqbal Sevea, history professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; and Peter Nisbet, chief coordinator at the Ackland Art Museum.