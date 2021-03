The exhibition "More Love: Art, Politics, and Sharing since the 1990s" looks at love as a political force. Thirty-three pieces by 25 artists look at our need for deeper human connection in a world that has been changed by politics, technology and consumerism. Host Frank Stasio is joined by curator Claire Schneider; and Amanda Hughes, director of external affairs at the Ackland Art Museum, to discuss the works of art.