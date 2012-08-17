Dirty Dancing at 25

Legions of fans will flock to Lake Lure, NC this weekend for the third annual Dirty Dancing Festival, a celebration of the 1987 movie starring Patrick Swayze.

The film was expected to be a flop when it debuted at the box office 25 years ago. Instead, the movie foxtrotted its way into the hearts of audience goers and became a blockbuster hit, grossing $170 million in the year of its release. It’s since become an oft-quoted pop culture icon. Host Frank Stasio explores the film’s enduring legacy with Maria Pramaggiore, a professor of Film Studies and Associate Head of English at North Carolina State University and Michelle Yelton, co-founder of the Dirty Dancing Festival.