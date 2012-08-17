Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Dirty Dancing at 25

dancing2.gif

Legions of fans will flock to Lake Lure, NC this weekend for the third annual Dirty Dancing Festival, a celebration of the 1987 movie starring Patrick Swayze.

The film was expected to be a flop when it debuted at the box office 25 years ago. Instead, the movie foxtrotted its way into the hearts of audience goers and became a blockbuster hit, grossing $170 million in the year of its release. It’s since become an oft-quoted pop culture icon. Host Frank Stasio explores the film’s enduring legacy with Maria Pramaggiore, a professor of Film Studies and Associate Head of English at North Carolina State University and Michelle Yelton, co-founder of the Dirty Dancing Festival.

The State of ThingsNC State UniversityDanceFilm
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
Lindsay Foster Thomas
Content Director Lindsay Foster Thomas is a multiplatform journalist and audio storyteller with a background in public radio that began right here at WUNC.
