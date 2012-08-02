Crime doesn't pay, or so we've heard. In addition to jail or prison time, fines and community service, there are a host of collateral consequences that many people don't even know about. Access to higher education, housing and even jobs can be affected when you have a criminal record. Two lawyers have set up a database to help people understand the true penalties of different crimes. Host Frank Stasio talks to the co-managers of the Collateral Consequences Assessment Tool: Whitney Fairbanks, Civil Defender Educator at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Government, and Daryl Atkinson, a staff attorney at the Southern Coalition for Social Justice.