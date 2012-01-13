Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Tour of Poverty

The United States is one of the richest countries in the world. It also has higher rates of poverty than any other advanced western nation. Some area organizations are taking a tour of the poorest areas in North Carolina to draw attention to the problem. It’s called the Truth and Hope Tour of Poverty in North Carolina. Host Frank Stasio will talk about poverty in North Carolina with Reverend William Barber, president of the North Carolina NAACP; and Gene Nichol, director of the North Carolina Center on Poverty, Work & Opportunity.

The State of Things
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio