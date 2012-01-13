The United States is one of the richest countries in the world. It also has higher rates of poverty than any other advanced western nation. Some area organizations are taking a tour of the poorest areas in North Carolina to draw attention to the problem. It’s called the Truth and Hope Tour of Poverty in North Carolina. Host Frank Stasio will talk about poverty in North Carolina with Reverend William Barber, president of the North Carolina NAACP; and Gene Nichol, director of the North Carolina Center on Poverty, Work & Opportunity.