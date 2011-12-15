Ira David Wood III realized the fragility of life last year when he underwent heart valve replacement surgery. He was forced to turn over his iconic role as Ebenezer Scrooge in the Raleigh Theater in the Park production of "A Christmas Carol" to his son. In the aftermath of his surgery, Ira decided he wanted to publish a book, and time was a wasting. In November, "Confessions of an Elf" (Tate Publishing/2011) was released. It's a story told from the perspective of one of Santa's elves, but it's aimed at adults.