Tim & Scrooge

Watching "A Christmas Carol" is an annual holiday ritual for millions of people around the world. The story of the mean old Ebenezer Scrooge and his conversion from sinner to savior has been shown in a variety of versions on the big screen, the television and on the stage. But for those fans wondering what happened after Scrooge's change of heart, there is only one show to watch: the musical production of “Tim and Scrooge: A Carol for a Later Christmas.” It's a play written by Nick Meglin with music by Neil Berg and the narrative picks up with a now not-so-tiny Tim 12 years after the events of the original story. Host Frank Stasio talks to Meglin about his sequel to "A Christmas Carol," which makes it local premiere at Greensboro’s Open Space Café Theatre on December 8th.